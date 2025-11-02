Samsung's next-gen Exynos 2600: 59% more efficient than Apple A19 Pro thanks to 2nm GAA process

Samsung's first 2nm GAA chipset, the next-gen Exynos 2600, is up to 59% more power efficient than Apple A19 Pro thanks to Samsung 2nm GAA process node.

TL;DR: Samsung's upcoming Exynos 2600 processor, built on the advanced 2nm GAA process, will power the Galaxy S26 series, delivering up to 59% better power efficiency and 30% improved performance-per-watt over its predecessor. It features a "1+3+6" CPU core design and the new Xclipse 960 GPU for enhanced gaming performance.

Samsung's next-gen Exynos 2600 processor for its new Galaxy S26 smartphones next year will be the first 2nm GAA chipset fabbed by Samsung, and the first Galaxy smartphone to be powered by an in-house processor since the S22 series in 2022.

The new Samsung Exynos 2600 processor has been slowly going through benchmark leaks, where a few days ago it was compared against Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. New tests have been revealed, tested against Apple's new flagship A19 Pro processor, with the Exynos 2600 being up to 59% more power efficient thanks to Samsung's new in-house 2nm GAA process node.

In new results shared by @SPYGO19726 on X with a purported Exynos 2600 prototype, running Geekbench 6 with both single-core and multi-core tests, looking at the power efficiency of the chip in particular. Samsung's new Exynos 2600 processor consumes just 7.6W running the Geekbench 6 multi-core test, and just 3.6W with the single-core run.

Samsung's lower power draw on the Exynos 2600 is reportedly from reduced leakage, thanks to the Exynos 2600 being fabbed in-house at its semiconductor fab run by Samsung Foundry. GFXBench on the Exynos 2600 also shows some great results when compared to the previous-gen Exynos 2400 processor, with the new Exynos 2600 chip being 30% faster in performance-per-watt metrics.

Samsung's next-generation Exynos 2600 will be fabbed on its in-house Samsung 2nm GAA process node, and will be a flagship smartphone processor alternative to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chips. We are expecting to see Samsung use a "1 + 3 + 6" cluster of CPU cores, with a single performance core running at up to 3.80GHz, three power cores at 3.26GHz, and lastly, six efficient cores at around 2.76GHz.

On the gaming side of things, we should see Samsung use its new Xclipse 960 GPU, with rumored performance that beats Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite from last year, and Apple's new flagship A19 Pro processor, but it remains to see how close the Exynos 9600 and its Xclipse 960 GPU gets to Qualcomm's new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip.