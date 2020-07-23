Yeah, NVIDIA should unleash GeForce RTX 3000 series in September
NVIDIA poised to launch Ampere GeForce RTX 3000 series in September, would own the market until AMD unleashes RDNA 2 in November.
I thought it was known from previous reports, but yeah -- NVIDIA will be unveiling its new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3000 range of graphics cards in August, with a September launch into gamers' hands.
The news is coming once again from Overclocking.com and other sources, but it's something that I revealed back in March 2020 in an article titled "NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: August 2020 reveal, launch at Computex 2020" which you can read here.
Videocardz points out that there were people after me saying that an August reveal and September launch would happen, and now even more outlets are reporting it so it seems like we're ramping right into a September launch for NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards -- exciting times, people!
At the time, I said: "We should see a full ramp up through and into September 2020, just in time for Computex 2020. We normally see companies reveal a bunch of new PC hardware at Computex annually, which takes place in the last week of May/first week of June. But now ALL companies are forced to push it out by a few months because of the interruptions coronavirus COVID-19 is causing".
I continued: "NVIDIA usually hosts an Editors Day for a big new GeForce graphics card launch, so if it did that it could use August 2020 as the month to reveal Turing to the tech media like myself. NVIDIA revealed Turing in August 2018 before a September 2018 launch, which makes sense again if they follow that plan with Ampere: August 2020 reveal, September 2020 launch".
- Traversal coprocessor: We have had more leaks on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series than any family of graphics cards before it, with an interesting "traversal coprocessor" on the new GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards. You can read more on that here.
- NVCache: Ampere is meant to have something called NVCache, which would be NVIDIA's own form of AMD's HBCC (High Bandwidth Cache Controller, more on that here). NVCache would use your system RAM and SSD to super-speed game load times, as well as optimizing VRAM usage. You can read more on NVCache here.
- Tensor Memory Compression: NVCache is interesting, but Tensor Memory Compression will be on Ampere, and will reportedly use Tensor Cores to both compress and decompress items that are stored in VRAM. This could see a 20-40% reduction in VRAM usage, or more VRAM usage with higher textures in next-gen games and Tensor Memory Compression decreasing that VRAM footprint by 20-40%.
- How fast is the GeForce RTX 3090? Freaking fast according to rumors, with 60-90% more performance than the current Turing-based flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. We could see this huge performance leap in ray tracing titles, but we'll have to wait a little while longer to see how much graphical power NVIDIA crams into these new cards. You can read more on those rumors here.
- Power hungry: As for power consumption, GA102 reportedly uses 230W -- while 24GB of GDDR6X (which we should see on the new Ampere-based TITAN RTX) consumes 60W of power. You can read more on that here.
- Production begins soon: NVIDIA is reportedly in the DVT (or Design Validation Test) range of its new GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards. Mass production reportedly kicks off in August 2020, with a media event, benchmarks, and more in September 2020 as I predicted many months ago. More on that here.
I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.
Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.
We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.
