Xbox Series X launches in November with largest launch line up EVER

Microsoft should launch Xbox Series X on November 22, 2020 -- with 'largest launch line-up for any console ever' says Microsoft.

Microsoft is gearing up to begin cranking its hype machine for the next generation Xbox Series X launch, with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella firing out some warning shots to Sony.

In a recent earnings call with investors, Nadella said: "In content, we are delivering differentiated, first and third-party content to attract and retain gamers. Xbox Series X will launch this fall with the largest launch lineup for any console ever".

As for the launch, Bloomberg reporter Dina Bass tweeted that Microsoft CFO Amy Hood said the Xbox Series X was "still on track for the November holidays launch". I reported news back in December 2019, that Microsoft would be launching the Xbox Series X on November 22 for a rumored price of $499.

The Verge's Tom Warren asked "did she specifically say Xbox Series X and specifically say November?" to which Bass replied: "It was in response to a question from me and I said 'new console' and 'November holidays'. Her answer was the single word 'yes'."