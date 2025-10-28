Samsung Foundry is making a comeback by securing orders from Apple, Tesla, and Nintendo

Samsung's recent semiconductor foundry contracts with tech giants like Apple, Tesla, and Nintendo will help in its fight against TSMC.

Samsung Foundry is slowly tightening its grip on the semiconductor market against foundry leader TSMC with major contract wins from tech giants like Apple, NVIDIA, and Tesla.

In a new report from the Korea Herald, the outlet has looked at some of the recent deals Samsung Foundry has inked, which is helping it reduce its semiconductor foundry losses, and better position the company to be a direct competitor to TSMC.

An industry official said: "As foundry orders have been heavily concentrated in TSMC, client firms are now compelled to diversify their supply chains to reduce risks. Since Samsung Electronics is the only company besides TSMC capable of producing advanced chips at the 2-nanometer level, more business opportunities are likely to follow".

Samsung Foundry recently signed a $16.5 billion deal with Tesla to fab its next-gen FSD chips, a contract lasting through to 2033, on top of that the company has been producing NVIDIA's custom Tegra T239 processor which powers the Nintendo Switch 2, as well as developing Apple's next-gen image sensors which will be installed into next-gen iPhones, iPads, and more.

Samsung also has a semiconductor fab on US soil in Taylor, Texas, which will be mass producing next-gen 2nm chips in the next couple of years. Samsung is also continuing to ramp up investment in the United States, with plans to introduce advanced packaging services to the US market.

It seems Samsung is quickly catching up in the semiconductor foundry business, ready to better compete with the likes of Intel and TSMC moving forward.