Nintendo Switch 2 leaked: full unboxing, first startup, new menu sound, tour

The launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 is only a few days away and it appears some people have already got their hands on the successor to the Nintendo Switch, as videos are appearing online along with reports about first experiences with the new console.

It was only yesterday that a video surfaced online of an individual opening the Nintendo Switch 2 box showing off its contents, such as the diagonally-placed Joy-Con 2 controllers, console, and more. Additionally, this same individual said that after booting up the console, it was prompted with a message to update the console, which they were unable to do, effectively rendering the console completely useless.

Early holders of the Nintendo Switch 2 essentially have paper weights since Nintendo is planning a day-one update for the console's launch, which will presumably unlock all of the consoles by updating firmware and operating system software to the same activated version. That seems to be the case in the latest leaked video, which shows a Nintendo Switch 2 being booted up, displaying the Nintendo Switch 2 logo and then the language preferences, along with a request for an internet connection.

The latest video reveals the new menu music that plays while the system is being set up. The Nintendo Switch 2 is slated to launch globally on June 5, and is paired with launch titles such as Mario Kart World, Switch 2 Welcome Tour, and Switch 2 Editions of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.