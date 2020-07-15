AMD's new Radeon drivers optimized for Death Stranding and F1 2020

AMD's new Radeon Software Adrenalin 20.7.2 beta drivers optimized for Death Stranding, F1 2020, and Ubisoft's new Hyper Scape beta.

AMD has just released its new Radeon Software Adrenalin drivers, with the new 20.7.2 beta providing optimizations for Hideo Kojima's masterpiece Death Stranding, which just dropped on the PC.

There's an additional 8% performance using a Navi-based Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card with these new Radeon Software Adrenalin 20.7.2 beta drivers in Death Stranding. F1 2020 also gets some optimizations on the Ultra High preset with the Radeon RX 5700 XT with 5% more performance.

Ubisoft just launched its new battle royale game Hyper Scape, with the new Hyper Scape beta recdeiving support from AMD inside of the new Radeon Software Adrenalin 20.7.2 beta drivers.

You can read more about, and then download the Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.2 drivers here.