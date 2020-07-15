AMD's new Radeon drivers optimized for Death Stranding and F1 2020

AMD's new Radeon Software Adrenalin 20.7.2 beta drivers optimized for Death Stranding, F1 2020, and Ubisoft's new Hyper Scape beta.

| Jul 15, 2020 at 8:48 pm CDT

AMD has just released its new Radeon Software Adrenalin drivers, with the new 20.7.2 beta providing optimizations for Hideo Kojima's masterpiece Death Stranding, which just dropped on the PC.

AMD's new Radeon drivers optimized for Death Stranding and F1 2020 01 | TweakTown.com

There's an additional 8% performance using a Navi-based Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card with these new Radeon Software Adrenalin 20.7.2 beta drivers in Death Stranding. F1 2020 also gets some optimizations on the Ultra High preset with the Radeon RX 5700 XT with 5% more performance.

Ubisoft just launched its new battle royale game Hyper Scape, with the new Hyper Scape beta recdeiving support from AMD inside of the new Radeon Software Adrenalin 20.7.2 beta drivers.

You can read more about, and then download the Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.2 drivers here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

