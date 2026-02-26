TweakTown
AMD releases new Radeon drivers for Resident Evil Requiem and Marathon

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.2.2 adds New Game Support for Resident Evil Requiem and Marathon, while also fixing a few RDNA 3 issues.

AMD releases new Radeon drivers for Resident Evil Requiem and Marathon
Senior Editor
Published
2-minute read time
TL;DR: AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.2.2 introduces new game support for Resident Evil Requiem and Marathon, enhancing performance for Radeon GPUs. It also fixes Roblox crashes and texture issues, improving stability for Radeon gamers while addressing key bugs in popular titles.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.2.2 is available now, and it adds New Game Support for Resident Evil Requiem and Marathon. Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem is out now, and after receiving rave reviews from critics, it could be a potential Game of the Year contender for survival horror fans. Bungie's Marathon, which is out March 6, is currently running a Server Slam test this weekend, so this driver release has arrived at the perfect time.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.2.2 adds day one support for Bungie's Marathon, image credit: Bungie/Sony.
2

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.2.2 adds day one support for Bungie's Marathon, image credit: Bungie/Sony.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.2.2 is now available to download and is recommended for all Radeon gamers, including those with the latest RDNA 4 GPUs, such as the Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9060 XT. Although New Game Support for Resident Evil Requiem and Marathon is the big thing here, the latest driver also fixes a couple of notable issues for RDNA 3 owners.

One of the fixes resolves an issue where Roblox intermittently crashed or timed out, while the other resolves flickering and corruption issues when using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition features like Instant Replay and Record Desktop. Here's a look at the full Release Notes.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.2.2 Release Notes

New Game Support

  • Resident Evil Requiem
  • Marathon

Fixed Issues

  • Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Roblox Player (Car Zone Racing & Drifting) when task switching between media on Radeon RX 7000 series products.
  • Texture flickering or corruption may appear while using Windows desktop applications with Instant Replay and Record Desktop enabled on Radeon RX 7000 series products.

Known Issues

  • Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while loading a saved game in Cyberpunk 2077 with Path Tracing enabled. AMD is actively working on a resolution with the developer to be released as soon as possible.
  • Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Battlefield 6 on AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. AMD is actively working on a resolution with the developer to be released as soon as possible.
  • Texture flickering or corruption may appear while playing Battlefield 6 with AMD Record and Stream on some AMD Graphics Products.
  • AMD FSR Upscaling and AMD FSR Frame Generation may show as inactive in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition when playing Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and Resident Evil Requiem when enabled on Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products.
NEWS SOURCE:amd.com

