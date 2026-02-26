AMD releases new Radeon drivers for Resident Evil Requiem and Marathon

TL;DR: AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.2.2 introduces new game support for Resident Evil Requiem and Marathon, enhancing performance for Radeon GPUs. It also fixes Roblox crashes and texture issues, improving stability for Radeon gamers while addressing key bugs in popular titles.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.2.2 is available now, and it adds New Game Support for Resident Evil Requiem and Marathon. Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem is out now, and after receiving rave reviews from critics, it could be a potential Game of the Year contender for survival horror fans. Bungie's Marathon, which is out March 6, is currently running a Server Slam test this weekend, so this driver release has arrived at the perfect time.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.2.2 adds day one support for Bungie's Marathon, image credit: Bungie/Sony.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.2.2 is now available to download and is recommended for all Radeon gamers, including those with the latest RDNA 4 GPUs, such as the Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9060 XT. Although New Game Support for Resident Evil Requiem and Marathon is the big thing here, the latest driver also fixes a couple of notable issues for RDNA 3 owners.

One of the fixes resolves an issue where Roblox intermittently crashed or timed out, while the other resolves flickering and corruption issues when using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition features like Instant Replay and Record Desktop. Here's a look at the full Release Notes.