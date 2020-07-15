PUBG sells 70 million copies ahead of big season 8 update

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has now sold over 70 million copies across all platforms ahead of its huge new season 8 update.

PUBG has now broken 70 million copies sold on consoles and PC, and PUBG Corp celebrates the huge sales milestone by releasing a Sanhok map remaster. The new Sanhok map has been rebuilt from the ground up and original areas have been recreated alongside new locations. The Sanhok remaster will be part of Season 8, which goes live on July 22 on Steam and July 30 on consoles (and Stadia).

"The once familiar jungle destination is now an overgrown abandoned paradise that has been remastered to be leaner, meaner, and more deadly than ever before!"

The sales development is pretty substantial. In three years, PUBG has become among the top-selling games of all time, second to major hits like GTA V and Minecraft. PUBG has sold roughly 10 million more units from 2019 through 2020, which is more than most games sell in their entire lifetime.

PUBG has also made tremendous revenues from battle passes and microtransactions. PUBG Corp made nearly $1 billion in 2018 from combined sales and mTX revenues, and 85% of it was from PC.

The new 8.1 update also includes a bunch of new content like: