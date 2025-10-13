Check out this Battlefield 6 comparison: compares the game against real-life locations

Battlefield 6 is an absolutely gorgeous game, even without ray tracing: but this side-by-side comparison with real-life puts it under the spotlight.

TL;DR: Battlefield 6 showcases stunning visuals powered by the Frostbite engine, expertly recreating the atmosphere of real-life locations like Gibraltar and New York City. The game runs smoothly on high-end hardware, delivering immersive graphics without striving for exact replicas, highlighting its impressive design and performance.

Battlefield 6 is one of the best-looking games on the market right now, but this comparison with the game versus real-life gives you a glimpse into just how good the Frostbite engine can look, and run. Check it out:

In a new video released by YouTuber "ElAnalistaDeBits" we have a comparison between Battlefield 6 and real-life locations, including Gibraltar and New York City (from BF6 maps Iberian Offensive, Empire State, and Manhattan Bridge) and it'll blow your socks off.

Battlefield Studios has done an enormous job at recreating real-life locations for Battlefield 6, with the developers not trying to push for a 1-to-1 replica of real-life locations, but instead they replicated the atmosphere of those locations.

I've pumped a decent amount of hours into Battlefield 6 running on the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop that I'm currently reviewing, which is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor, 32GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU and it not only runs beautifully smooth (1600p @ 120FPS+ with DLSS on Performance), but it looks incredible, too.

Some of the locations in the game look fantastic, although I've never been to Gibraltar or New York City in person, you can see from this comparison video that the locations from real-life look damn good in Battlefield 6, without pushing the "too realistic" style.