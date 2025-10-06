The PS5 version of Battlefield 6 has the entire game on disk, no need for downloading

The PlayStation 5 physical version of Battlefield 6 reportedly has the full game on disk, meaning no additional downloads when you get home.

TL;DR: Battlefield 6 physical retail copies for PlayStation 5 include the full game on disk, eliminating the need for additional downloads. With multiplayer servers live, players can access the game immediately. Optimized for various hardware, Battlefield 6 has 1.7 million pre-orders and launches October 10 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The physical retail version of Battlefield 6 for the PlayStation 5 will include the FULL game on the disk, meaning PS5 gamers won't need to download anything additional when they pop the disk in their console.

The news was confirmed on the official Battlefield 6 subreddit, where retail copies of the game are already in the hands of PlayStation 5 gamers, ready to be played without any additional downloads. The multiplayer servers are reportedly live, so PS5 gamers are able to get in early and experience the world of Battlefield 6 without any limitations.

This is a huge change for the gaming industry, as we've seen launch after launch of game after game, where gamers have already paid a tidy sum for their new game of choice, only to discover they need to download either large chunks of the game off the internet, or in some cases, the entire game.

Battlefield Studios has been putting in some solid work into the game, optimizing as much as it can, including getting the game running on the slower Xbox Series S console, and even minimum spec PC hardware. Battlefield 6 has sold an estimated 1.7 million pre-orders, and is expected to sell 5 million copies in its first week on the market.

Battlefield 6 is now just hours away, launching on the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on October 10.