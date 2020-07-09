Amazon's new The Boys S2 teaser is totally NSFW, and totally awesome

Amazon confirmed that the second season of The Boys will debut on Amazon Prime Video on September 4, 2020 just a couple of weeks ago. They teased a 'first look' clip of new hero Stormfront, but now we have the official S2 teaser. Check it out:

The second season teaser shows us some absolutely gruesome scenes that we'll see in the new season of The Boys, where Homelander seems even more unhinged, if that was even possible. There's a bunch of heroes and hero propaganda throughout, which seems fitting as we ride into the 2020 elections in the United States.

Antony Starr as Homelander is just something else in The Boys, while Billy Butcher (played like a boss by Karl Urban) is now in hiding after the events of the first season of The Boys. If you haven't watched it, you owe it to yourself to check it out.

Amazon has now confirmed that the second season of The Boys will debut on September 4, 2020 -- on this day they'll unload 3 new episodes to get you hooked. After that, episodes of the second season of The Boys will drop each Friday through to the season finale on October 9, 2020.