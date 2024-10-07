Amazon Prime Video is about to get a whole lot worse with even more ads

Amazon is planning on increasing the number of advertisements it displays on its Prime Video streaming service, with the ramp up beginning in 2025.

Amazon is planning on increasing the amount of money it makes on its Prime Video streaming service by increasing the number of available advertisement slots, meaning users will be blessed with even more ads than they are already consuming.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Notably, current Prime Video users consume between 2 and 3.5 minutes of advertisements every hour. According to a recent Financial Times interview with Kelly Day, Amazon's Vice President of Prime Video International, currently, standard-tier Prime Video users don't receive ads in the middle of content, but that could change in 2025 with Amazon's plan to revise its advertising structure across its platform.

The FT article also revealed Amazon's plan to roll out different forms of ads on Prime Video, such as shoppable ads, carousel ads, intermissions ads, and brand quiz ads. Currently, advertisements on Prime come in two forms; a trailer for Amazon's next upcoming big piece of content (movie/TV show), and then additional slotted ads from brands that have purchased these slots.

Moreover, Amazon quietly removed some ad-reducing features from the lowest tier subscription and placed it behind the standard tier, which can be accessed for an additional $2.99. Amazon informed Ars Technica that Prime Video has more than 200 million monthly viewers, and when the advertising increase occurred, there wasn't a significant drop in monthly viewers, with only a tenth of monthly viewers deciding to pay the extra $2.99 a month for zero ads.