The Boys Season 2 debuts on Amazon Prime Video on September 4, 2020

The first 3 episodes will stream on September 4, then an episode every Friday until October 9 for S2 of The Boys.

The Boys was one of the best surprise TV shows of 2019, debuting on Amazon Prime Video and being the kinda anti-superhero and Bizarro versions of the Justice League and Avengers. Well, the first season was a huge hit (I loved it) and now season two is getting close to debuting.

Amazon has now confirmed that the second season of The Boys will debut on September 4, 2020 -- on this day they'll unload 3 new episodes to get you hooked. After that, episodes of the second season of The Boys will drop each Friday through to the season finale on October 9, 2020.

The company teased a blood-soaked trailer for season two in December 2020, but now the first clip from The Boys Season 2 is here and it looks great. We're being introduced to Stormfront, a new hero that will be an interesting foe (and friend) to the superbly played Homelander by Antony Starr.

If you haven't watched The Boys yet, I highly suggest you do -- the first season is some of the best TV that I've watched, and one of the best superhero-themed shows ever.

The Boys Season 2 debuts on Amazon Prime Video on September 4, 2020.

