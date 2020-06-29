EA speaks out against abuse, promises to take allegations seriously

Electronic Arts promises to take all internal employee abuse allegations very seriously.

Derek Strickland | Jun 29, 2020 at 2:05 pm CDT

As sexual abuse allegations roil the games industry, major players like EA are speaking out against and condemning illicit behavior.

EA speaks out against abuse, promises to take allegations seriously 43 | TweakTown.com

Multiple games industry figures have been accused of sexual misconduct, including Fallout New Vegas writer Chris Avellone, and multiple Ubisoft developers and execs. Everyone's taken notice, and now EA has assured its workers that all allegations will be taken seriously and investigated closely. EA has also provided various resources for reporting abusive behavior in its online games.

"We want to be very clear on our position: these behaviors are never ok -- not in our communities or any others," EA wrote in a recent blog post.

"We take every allegation seriously and we investigate it. We are deeply committed to ensuring there is safe space for people to come forward and taking the right actions on behalf of our community. The stories we've heard recently make it clear there is still a lot of work to be done in our industry."

EA has been criticized in the past for incredibly harsh crunch conditions, particularly at studios like BioWare, where workers frequently had stress-induced breakdowns. BioWare has since acknowledged these problems and plans to address them over time.

Buy at Amazon

FIFA 20 Standard Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$22.60
$24.00$31.19$26.15
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/29/2020 at 1:53 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ea.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.