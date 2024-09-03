World's most-popular operating system continues to lose millions of users to Windows 11

The world's most popular operating system is continuing to lose market share to Windows 11 ahead of its official end-of-support closing date.

Windows 11 has slowly been gaining in market share for quite some time, with most of its new users directly coming from the current leading operating system based on total users, Windows 10.

Microsoft announced it was ending support for Windows 10 in October 2025, and since then, the Redmond company has been pushing Windows 10 users to make the leap to the latest version of Windows. Following the end-of-support, Windows 10 will no longer receive security updates and support from Microsoft.

Unfortunately for both Microsoft and Windows 10 users, adoption isn't happening at the speed that Redmond would like, with reports indicating Windows 11 adoption has been much slower than previous operating system generations.

New data from Statcounter indicates Windows 10's market share is still double that of Windows 11. Windows 10 commands 65% of the OS market, while Windows 11 only broke the 30% mark for the first time early last month. So, why the slow adoption? Windows 11 has much more stringent hardware requirements than previous Windows operating systems, along with Windows 11 lacking a set of features that warrants the time-consuming process of upgrading an operating system to a newer version.

Looking at the Statcounter chart, which shows data from August 2023 to August 2024, Windows 11 has increased its market share to 31.63% from 30% last month, versus Windows 10 at 64.14%, which fell from 64.99%.