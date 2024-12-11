All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 patch delivers eye-opening up to 33% performance boost for Intel Arrow Lake CPUs

Optimizations to threading system by the developer notches up performance for those with Core Ultra 200S processors, which is great to see.

Cyberpunk 2077 patch delivers eye-opening up to 33% performance boost for Intel Arrow Lake CPUs
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Cyberpunk 2077's update 2.2 significantly boosts performance with Intel Arrow Lake CPUs, potentially by up to 33%. That's before Intel's planned microcode updates to enhance performance with these Core Ultra 200S processors, too.

Cyberpunk 2077 just got a big update, and it seemingly ushers in a major performance boost for those with a new Intel Arrow Lake CPU in their PC.

Doubtless you haven't missed the controversy around the launch of Core Ultra 200S (desktop) processors, which underperformed compared to the expectations Intel built up in the prerelease marketing phase.

Gaming performance turned out particularly shaky in terms of the generational uplift on 14th-gen CPUs, and Intel has acknowledged this, and is preparing microcode updates to boost frame rates (while also fixing apparent issues with Windows, too, that are slowing down Core Ultra 200S chips).

Updates applied directly by game developers may also help Arrow Lake silicon - and by a good deal, if Cyberpunk 2077 is anything to go by.

According to the release notes for update 2.2, which is now live, the developer reckons it has:

"Optimized threading system to improve performance by up to 33% on Intel Arrow Lake based CPUs."

The processor performing a third faster is obviously quite an eye-opener, though we should point out that as is usually the case, the caveat here is 'up to' 33% - but we can presume that some solid boosts are applied with the new patch for Cyberpunk 2077. And that bodes well for Arrow Lake going forward, although there's always a chance that this game could be something of an outlier.

Nonetheless, we still have the BIOS work (and Windows tweaks) incoming from Intel, too, to pep up Arrow Lake.

Other PC-specific tweaks made with update 2.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 include more Razer Chroma effects being added to romance scenes and some sections in Phantom Liberty. You can also properly rebind the W and S keys to change them from the defaults for vehicle controls.

Photo of the Intel Core i9-14900K Desktop Processor
Best Deals: Intel Core i9-14900K Desktop Processor
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/11/2024 at 8:13 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:cyberpunk.net

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles