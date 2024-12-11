Cyberpunk 2077 patch delivers eye-opening up to 33% performance boost for Intel Arrow Lake CPUs

Optimizations to threading system by the developer notches up performance for those with Core Ultra 200S processors, which is great to see.

TL;DR: Cyberpunk 2077's update 2.2 significantly boosts performance with Intel Arrow Lake CPUs, potentially by up to 33%. That's before Intel's planned microcode updates to enhance performance with these Core Ultra 200S processors, too. Cyberpunk 2077's update 2.2 significantly boosts performance with Intel Arrow Lake CPUs, potentially by up to 33%. That's before Intel's planned microcode updates to enhance performance with these Core Ultra 200S processors, too.

Cyberpunk 2077 just got a big update, and it seemingly ushers in a major performance boost for those with a new Intel Arrow Lake CPU in their PC.

Doubtless you haven't missed the controversy around the launch of Core Ultra 200S (desktop) processors, which underperformed compared to the expectations Intel built up in the prerelease marketing phase.

Popular Popular Now: Elon Musk's world rank in Diablo IV exposed by former Blizzard employee

Gaming performance turned out particularly shaky in terms of the generational uplift on 14th-gen CPUs, and Intel has acknowledged this, and is preparing microcode updates to boost frame rates (while also fixing apparent issues with Windows, too, that are slowing down Core Ultra 200S chips).

Updates applied directly by game developers may also help Arrow Lake silicon - and by a good deal, if Cyberpunk 2077 is anything to go by.

According to the release notes for update 2.2, which is now live, the developer reckons it has:

"Optimized threading system to improve performance by up to 33% on Intel Arrow Lake based CPUs."

The processor performing a third faster is obviously quite an eye-opener, though we should point out that as is usually the case, the caveat here is 'up to' 33% - but we can presume that some solid boosts are applied with the new patch for Cyberpunk 2077. And that bodes well for Arrow Lake going forward, although there's always a chance that this game could be something of an outlier.

Nonetheless, we still have the BIOS work (and Windows tweaks) incoming from Intel, too, to pep up Arrow Lake.

Other PC-specific tweaks made with update 2.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 include more Razer Chroma effects being added to romance scenes and some sections in Phantom Liberty. You can also properly rebind the W and S keys to change them from the defaults for vehicle controls.