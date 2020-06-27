Call of Duty 2020 leaks: unlimited sprint, Warzone, scorestreaks, more

New Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War info leaked, scorestreaks set to return along with unlimited sprint.

New MP and campaign details for Black Ops Cold War, this year's Call of Duty game, have leaked out ahead of the game's big reveal.

Activision has yet to reveal Black Ops Cold War yet, but that hasn't stopped multiple leaks from confirming key details. A recent pre-alpha gameplay clip confirmed the game's Cold War era setting along with various weapons and tanks used in the 80's. Now sources are coming forth with more info.

YouTuber xClusiveAce has some fresh tidbits concerning both multiplayer and campaign. The video has since been made private for obvious reasons, but Charlie Intel made a handy list.

According to xClusiveAce, who cites a source who's not only played Blops: Cold War but shown him actual footage, the following things will show up in CoD 2020:

Campaign is largely finished but still needs more animation work

Scoresteaks are back

Warzone is connecting directly with Cold War, complete with an exclusive map

Mini-map returns

Unlimited sprint returns

150 HP starting health that refills over time

Swimming is back, and you can swim in MP, Warzone, and campaign

10 multiplayer maps are planned at launch

6v6 is default

Gunfight isn't included

MP will converge in new Warzone map with a new mode

Bear in mind this info could be inaccurate and that Activision hasn't announced anything yet.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War will release in 2020 and is likely coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X next-gen consoles too.