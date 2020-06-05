Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Leaked COD 2020 pre-alpha gameplay footage confirms Cold War setting

Pre-alpha test footage for the new Black Ops Cold War game leaks ahead of a big reveal

Derek Strickland | Jun 5, 2020 at 10:30 am CDT (1 min, 33 secs time to read)

New gameplay for this year's Call of Duty has leaked out, confirming a Cold War era setting for the upcoming shooter.

Activision has been busily scrubbing all instances of the Black Ops Cold War gameplay off the internet, but we found a rather janky and blurry re-upload that shows the basics. The movement schemes and interactions are lifted right out of the latest engine used to build Modern Warfare and show fluid physics systems. There's no actual combat, and the environments sport the unfinished multi-colored walls found in playtest builds.

What's most interesting is the gun and the tank seen in the footage. The gun is an AK5, which was made in Sweden in the early 1980s and used in the Cold War. The tank is an the American M1 Abrams tank, which was also used in the Cold War in exercises focused in Western Germany.

Activision has yet to announce the Cold War-set shooter, but their copyright strikes did mention the offending footage was for "Call of Duty 2020."

Rumor has it the new Black Ops game will span the entirety of the Cold War, spanning across the Vietnam War in the 70s and the downfall of the Cold War in the 80s.

Activision has confirmed the game will release in 2020, and should be optimized for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X next-gen consoles.

