Dell 27 Gaming Monitor and Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor debut

Dell has unveiled a pair of new gaming monitors, with one being flat and the other curved. The monitors include the Dell 27 Gaming Monitor slotting into the flatscreen category and the Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor for those preferring curved screens. The flatscreen monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR 400 for graphic-intensive games. It features IPS technology and supports NVIDIA G-Sync.

Native resolution for the display is QHD, and the display is also compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology. Dell promises that the screen will have "great color quality and consistency." It also features a 165 Hz refresh rate and true 1ms gray to gray response in Extreme mode. That high refresh rate promises tear-free and stutter-free graphics.

It has ultra-thin three-sided bezels and an intuitive OSD navigation with a joystick and shortcut buttons on the back of the monitor. The stand is adjustable and has a tapered base for comfortable viewing and a smaller footprint. The Dell 27 Gaming Monitor will launch globally on July 28 for $569.99.

The Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor has a curved FHD VA panel and supports NVIDIA G-Sync. It has a 144 Hz refresh rate and has a gaming-inspired design like the flatscreen counterpart. It also has extra vents in the back for heat dispersal. This display will launch in China on July 17 and globally on August 21 for $279.99. Dell also unveiled an interesting mechanical Alienwear Keyboard with RGB backlighting for $129.99. In May, Dell rolled out the XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops. The XPS 17 promises to be the smallest 17-inch notebook on the market.