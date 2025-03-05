Alienware AW2725D packs a QD-OLED screen in an affordable 27-inch gaming monitor at $549

Dell has revealed a bunch of new Alienware monitors, and that also includes a 34-inch ultra-wide which is a more wallet-friendly QD-OLED offering.

Dell's Alienware brand is ushering in a new twist on the QD-OLED formula with the revelation of a more affordable gaming monitor using this tech.

The Alienware AW3425DW which is a 34-inch QD-OLED ultra-wide (Image Credit: Dell)

The relatively wallet-friendly model in question is the incoming Alienware AW2725D, a 27-inch monitor that sports a QD-OLED panel with a 1440p resolution and is set to retail at $549.

It comes with a 280Hz refresh rate, and is apparently very similar to the existing AW2725Q, the primary difference being the inbound panel drops the resolution from 4K to 1440p in order to trim pricing down by $350 - a big drop.

The Verge reported on this development, while noting that Dell's intention is to hit the $549 price tag for launch later this year - but the reality is that this is a 'target price' and adjustments might have to be applied (based on Trump's tariffs, to point out an obvious potential variable in play).

However, even if that pricing doesn't pan out as hoped, the Alienware AW2725D should still be relatively affordable compared to other gaming monitors (which won't be immune to pricing fluctuations, either). It's expected to arrive in the summer of 2025.

Dell also has a new ultra-wide in the pipeline, the AW3425DW which is a 34-inch monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. Again, it's a QD-OLED model, and should retail at $799 (with the mentioned price caveats also applying here). The launch date for this one is April 29, 2025, so it's not far off now.

These monitors are using Samsung panels, and we can expect other manufacturers to adopt these screens too, and likely have their own spins on more affordable QD-OLED gaming monitors - which is all good news, of course. Just keep your fingers crossed on the pricing.