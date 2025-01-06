Dell's new 32-inch 4K 120Hz QD-OLED monitor has AI-enhanced 3D Spatial Audio tech

TL;DR: Dell unveiled the 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED monitor at CES 2025, featuring AI-powered spatial audio with head-tracking, 120Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time. It offers 4K resolution, AMD FreeSync Premium, and USB-C connectivity. Priced at $799, it will be available in China on March 27, 2025, and globally on May 22, 2025. Dell unveiled the 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED monitor at CES 2025, featuring AI-powered spatial audio with head-tracking, 120Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time. It offers 4K resolution, AMD FreeSync Premium, and USB-C connectivity. Priced at $799, it will be available in China on March 27, 2025, and globally on May 22, 2025.

Dell unveiled swaths of new products at CES 2025, with the introduction of the new 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED monitor, a new 32-inch 4K QD-OLED monitor with 120Hz refresh rate, and so much more.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED monitor introduces us to a next-generation 3D soundscape that the company says "takes auditory experiences to the next level". The AI-powered spatial audio technology dynamically adjusts to create an environment where the sound follows your every move.

How does this work? The AI-powered head-tracking makes sure that sound coming from the built-in speakers inside of the Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED monitor is precisely aligned with your exact position, offering pinpoint accuracy for the next level of immersion. There are built-in 5x5W speaker arrays that use advanced beamforming technology to focus audio directly towards each ear, leveraging destructive interference to cancel out the sound out of the opposite ear.

Dell's new 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED features the native 4K resolution with QD-OLED technology that the company says is perfect for "amazing clarity, vibrancy and contrast". I guess 4K 120FPS gaming is now for "casual gamers" as Dell puts it, where these casual gamers can enjoy 4K at 120Hz with AMD FreeSync Premium technology, and an ultra-low 0.03ms response time for the same casual gamers (all jokes aside, this sounds like an awesome monitor, even for enthusiast gamers with NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card).

Dell offers single-cable USB-C connectivity with up to 90W of power delivery for all of your devices, with convenient pop-out quick access ports that make it easy to get to the back of your monitor.

Dell explains its new 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED monitor: "Our Dell Plus monitor range combines sleek design with versatile functionality, making it perfect for play, school and work. The Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED Monitor represents a new frontier in display technology, offering a harmonious blend of hyper-realistic audio, stunning visuals and easy connectivity. Whether you're creating, gaming, streaming or simply enjoying content, this monitor is a gateway to a more immersive future".

Dell's new 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED monitor ris priced at $799 and will be available early in China starting March 27, 2025 and the rest of the world starting on May 22, 2025.