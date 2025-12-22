5K gaming is hard: ASUS tests RTX 5090 D, can't reach 60FPS in Cyberpunk 2077, even with DLSS

ASUS tests its new GeForce RTX 5090 D on a high-end 5K (5120 2880 @ 180Hz) gaming monitor, can't hit 60FPS even with DLSS enabled.

TL;DR: ASUS's new ROG Strix 27 Pro is a 27-inch 5K gaming monitor offering 5120 x 2880 resolution at 180Hz, with a dual mode boosting refresh rates to 330Hz at 2560 x 1440. Tested with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 D, it delivers smooth 5K gaming performance, highlighting the GPU demands of ultra-high resolutions.

NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090 D graphics card has been tested by ASUS China's Tony Yu, with ASUS's new high-end ROG Strix 27 Pro gaming monitor, ready with its 5K resolution of 5120 x 2880 @ 180Hz.

ASUS's new ROG Strix 27 Pro gaming monitor is one of the first "mainstream" 5K monitors, with its 27-inch panel and its 5K high-refresh "dual mode" function that knocks the native 5120 x 2880 resolution down to 2560 x 1440, and drives up the refresh rate of 180Hz to an uber-smooth 330Hz.

Tony mentioned that Windows scaling really helps the ASUS ROG Strix 27 Pro gaming monitor, as the 27-inch panel at 5K has an impressive 218 PPI, with the ASUS China boss using 200% scaling that makes everything better on the eyes, especially text. One of the biggest things to point out with the 5K monitor over a 4K monitor is that the 5K panel has around 78% more pixels than 4K, making it harder on the GPU.

On the performance side of things, Tony benchmarked Cyberpunk 2077 at 5K and 4K on a system powered with an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 D graphics card.

Tony tested with ray tracing (RT) enabled, DLSS set to Balance, and Frame Generation disabled, the RTX 5090 D averaged 51FPS at 5120 x 2880, and 77FPS at 4K, representing 26FPS (or 33.6%) less FPS in the full 5K res.

That's 5K let alone 8K... which is another giant leap in pixels being generated. There's no way 8K 60FPS is easy right now, that'll be the next-gen RTX 6090 and even with a next-gen DLSS 5 or something from NVIDIA. Still, 5K @ 180Hz would be bloody nice in front of your eyes in other games that can easily hit 180FPS... I'd love to play some Overwatch 2 on the ASUS ROG Strix 27 Pro gaming monitor".