Acer announces the Enduro line of rugged notebook computers

Acer's Enduro N3 will ship in August, with pricing from $899 featuring 10th generation Intel processors.

Shane McGlaun | Jun 23, 2020 at 2:20 pm CDT (1 min, 34 secs time to read)

Acer has announced a series of new computers today, including updated rugged notebooks that fit into the Enduro lineup. The first of the rugged machines is the Acer Enduro N7, which is a rugged notebook constructed with shock-absorbent materials that offer the reliability needed for first responders and other workers in the field. The N7 meets MIL-810G and is IP65 certified. Acer says that it was engineered to withstand drops on the hardest flooring and to resist dust and water.

The display is a very bright 14-inch full HD unit with a 700-nit brightness rating, making it visible outdoors and in. The N7 ships with dual batteries. Batteries include an integrated bridge battery and a hot-swappable battery promising 10 hours of use per charge. Acer fits the machine with an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 CPU with enough power to navigate between several applications and to work on multiple tasks at once. Acer also integrates a hardware-level Trusted Platform Module the checks for intrusion during startup.

Another rugged machine in the line is the Enduro N3 Rugged Notebook that is designed to strike a balance between durability and portability. The machine is resistant to drops and water with MIL-STD 810G and IP53 certifications. It measures 4.37 pounds and is 0.98 inch thick. The corners are reinforced to protect against drops, and the display is covered in Gorilla Glass.

This machine uses 10th generation Intel Core i7 processors, 32GB of RAM, and can be fitted with GeForce MX230 discrete GPU and a 1TB SSD. The N3 will ship in August starting at $899, pricing and shipping information for the N7 is unknown. Acer also released the new Chromebook Spin 713 today; it's a high-end convertible Chromebook starting at $629.99.

NEWS SOURCE:news.acer.com
