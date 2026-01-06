AMD confirms next-gen Instinct MI500 AI accelerator uses CDNA 6, TSMC 2nm, HBM4E

TL;DR: AMD announced at CES 2026 that its next-generation Instinct MI500 AI accelerators, launching in 2027, will feature TSMC's advanced 2nm process, CDNA 6 architecture, and next-gen HBM4E memory. These GPUs aim to deliver up to 1,000x AI performance improvement over the MI300X series.

AMD confirmed at CES 2026 that its next-generation Instinct MI500 AI accelerator will be fabbed on TSMC's new 2nm process node, and be powered by the next-gen CDNA 6 architecture and next-gen HBM4E memory.

We will see AMD launching its next-gen Instinct MI500 series AI accelerators in 2027, as the company is moving into a faster annual cadence of releases in order to catch up with NVIDIA, and a similar way to how NVIDIA uses its standard and "Ultra" offerings. For example, NVIDIA has Blackwell and then Blackwell Ultra, Rubin and Rubin Ultra.

AMD provided some more concrete details about its MI500 at CES 2026 this week, confirming that it will be fabricated on an advanced 2nm process node at TSMC, the new CDNA 6 architecture (MI400 uses CDNA 5), and next-gen HBM4E memory (the next-gen standard after HBM4).

AMD is also promising major leaps in AI performance with its next-gen Instinct MI500 chips, and is on the trajectory to hit over 1000x AI performance in the next 4 years.

AMD said: "AMD shared additional details at CES on the next-generation AMD Instinct MI500 GPUs, planned to launch in 2027. The MI500 Series is on track to deliver up to a 1,000x increase in AI performance compared to the AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs introduced in 2023. Built on next-generation AMD CDNA 6 architecture, advanced 2nm process technology and cutting-edge HBM4E memory, MI500 GPUs will deliver leadership at every level".