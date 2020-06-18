flameTRENDING NOW: PlayStation 5 price leak: $499 standard, $399 digital, Nov. 20 launchflame

The PlayStation 5 is big, but it's not THIS big

A new PS5 size comparison mock-up has some misleading size proportions.

Derek Strickland | Jun 18, 2020 at 5:34 pm CDT (1 min, 45 secs time to read)

A new PS5 size comparison mock-up is making the rounds, but it's pretty inaccurate. The PS5 might be a skyscraper but it's not about to put the Burj Khalifa to shame.

Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 is a chonky beast. Early size comparisons estimate the PS5 could be taller and bigger sideways than the footlocker-shaped Xbox Series X. It's pretty big but it's not that big...at least not as big as shown in these exaggerated new renders.

The latest size-ups are pretty much inaccurate due to one noticable flaw: the sizable discrepancy between the two consoles' front-facing USB ports. Standardized ports and disc-drive slots are used as reference scales by artists to create these mock-ups. So when one of these references is bigger or smaller than the other, it throws the entire thing off.

The more accurate side-by-sides seem to be the previously released scale models that popped on Twitter shortly after the PlayStation 5's case design was revealed.

Read Also: The PlayStation 5 meme storm has begun

Sony has yet to reveal exact dimensions of the PlayStation 5 just yet. We have a good idea of how big it'll be based on the USB port reference scales, though, and it looks like the PS5 will be a stylish centerpiece to your entertainment center.

The PS5 will release Holiday 2020, but Sony also hasn't announced exact launch timings or exact pricing.

