The PlayStation 5 is big, but it's not THIS big

A new PS5 size comparison mock-up is making the rounds, but it's pretty inaccurate. The PS5 might be a skyscraper but it's not about to put the Burj Khalifa to shame.

Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 is a chonky beast. Early size comparisons estimate the PS5 could be taller and bigger sideways than the footlocker-shaped Xbox Series X. It's pretty big but it's not that big...at least not as big as shown in these exaggerated new renders.

The latest size-ups are pretty much inaccurate due to one noticable flaw: the sizable discrepancy between the two consoles' front-facing USB ports. Standardized ports and disc-drive slots are used as reference scales by artists to create these mock-ups. So when one of these references is bigger or smaller than the other, it throws the entire thing off.

The more accurate side-by-sides seem to be the previously released scale models that popped on Twitter shortly after the PlayStation 5's case design was revealed.

Sony has yet to reveal exact dimensions of the PlayStation 5 just yet. We have a good idea of how big it'll be based on the USB port reference scales, though, and it looks like the PS5 will be a stylish centerpiece to your entertainment center.

The PS5 will release Holiday 2020, but Sony also hasn't announced exact launch timings or exact pricing.