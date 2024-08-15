PlayStation 5 is rumored to be getting one of these two massive Xbox games next week

Microsoft and Xbox will apparently be announcing that at least one more 'big' title is coming to PlayStation 5 at Gamescom next week.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it would bring some of its first-party games to PlayStation, starting with four titles: Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded. The publisher and console maker's multi-platform shift was seen as controversial by fans of Xbox consoles. Why go third-party when the Xbox Series X|S combo competes with the PlayStation 5?

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In recent months, Microsoft Gaming and Xbox chief Phil Spencer stated that the publisher wasn't done bringing games to the PlayStation platform. This move makes sense, especially in light of reports showcasing Xbox games dominating the PlayStation Store sales rankings and Xbox's dwindling hardware revenue as an overall percentage of Microsoft Gaming.

According to a new report via the ResetEra Forum and known leaker Shinobi602, Microsoft and Xbox will announce at least one more "big" title coming to PlayStation 5 next week - joining Call of Duty Black Ops 6 this holiday season.

With that speculation, further rumors, and word from insiders and leakers, the big game could be either Forza Horizon 5 or Starfield.

Forza Horizon 5 makes sense as the game is still very popular on PC and Xbox, drawing in millions of racing and open-world fans. A multiplayer-friendly, fun, open-world racing game could be massive on PS5. Starfield is another immediate win for PS5 gamers, as it's the next big RPG from the development team behind Skyrim and Fallout 4.

The possibility of it being Forza Horizon 5 comes via leaker eXtas1s, who posted a Cinco de Mayo gif over on X in a clear nod to Forza Horizon 5's Mexico settings. However, Windows Central's Jez Cordon notes that his sources say it's not Forza but another big game. Does that make Starfield a shoo-in? Not really; a possible outcome could be that Bethesda's upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle could also be coming to PlayStation 5.

However, even though Microsoft and the Xbox team have reiterated that they're not done bringing games to PlayStation, a massive first-party title coming to PS5 will still be big news.