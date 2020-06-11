Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
PlayStation 5 console design officially revealed

Sony officially reveals the next-gen PlayStation 5 console design, keeping the V-shaped ventilation in a sleek and stylish vertical design

Derek Strickland | Jun 11, 2020 at 4:17 pm CDT (0 mins, 31 secs time to read)

Sony officially unveiled the PS5's console design today, showing a slight V-shaped thermal design in a form factor that stands vertically.

The PlayStation 5 is a very striking system, and has been designed specifically to stand upright and keep cooling. The ventilation system is the most advanced we've seen in a PlayStation console to date, and retains some of the original V-shaped design found in the devkits.

The PlayStation 5 will have two SKUs at launch: The base PS5 that plays 4K UHD Blu-ray discs, and the other is an all-digital edition similar to the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. Exact pricing hasn't been announced.

