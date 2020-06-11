PlayStation 5 console design officially revealed

Sony officially unveiled the PS5's console design today, showing a slight V-shaped thermal design in a form factor that stands vertically.

The PlayStation 5 is a very striking system, and has been designed specifically to stand upright and keep cooling. The ventilation system is the most advanced we've seen in a PlayStation console to date, and retains some of the original V-shaped design found in the devkits.

The PlayStation 5 will have two SKUs at launch: The base PS5 that plays 4K UHD Blu-ray discs, and the other is an all-digital edition similar to the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. Exact pricing hasn't been announced.