PlayStation 5 might be bigger than the Xbox Series X

Size approximations reveal the PS5 could actually be taller than the Xbox Series X

UPDATE: We also found this size comparison that groups together multiple generations of consoles:

If the Xbox Series X is a fridge, then the PS5 is a skyscraper.

According to new size approximations from artist EvilBorisHDR, the PS5 is actually a fair bit taller than the Xbox Series X. But the Xbox Series X is definitely more wide. That's saying a lot because the Series X is an absolute unit of a console.

"All of those big components kind of fit together in this really unique way and it's all driven by pulling air into the system by this big axial fan at the top," a Microsoft rep said in the Austin Evans preview.

The two next-gen consoles have radically different designs, but the have one thing in common: Size and shape are dictated by cooling. The Series X is a footlocker-shaped system with a huge 130mm exhaust fan that pulls hot air from the bottom to expel at the top.

The PlayStation 5 is a more traditional design. It's still very oddly shaped, but it's more akin to the flat-ish rectangular design we're familiar with. And honestly, the traditional disc drive PS5 isn't all that much thinner than the Xbox Series X.

Remember that Sony will sell two versions of the PS5 in 2020: A more expensive PS5 with a disc drive, and a cheaper PS5 Digital Edition that doesn't have a disc drive.

The PS5's weird flowing chassis is specifically to help with heat mitigation, as well as the V-shaped design with ventilation on the perimeter. Sony hasn't shown how the PS5's cooling works yet, nor have we seen the actual back of the console, but Mark Cerny said we'd be "very happy" with the cooling design.

Both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles will release Holiday 2020. No pricing has been revealed yet.

Last updated: Jun 12, 2020 at 09:35 am CDT