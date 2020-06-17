Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.
8,631 Reviews & Articles | 61,322 News Posts

Star Wars: Squadrons has full support for HOTAS rigs with a throttle

EA confirms that Star Wars: Squadrons has full flight stick controller support on the PC.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 17, 2020 at 9:11 pm CDT (1 min, 20 secs time to read)

EA recently announced Star Wars: Squadrons a few days ago, where you can read everything you need to know on it here, but the developer has confirmed it will have support for flight stick controllers on the PC.

HOTAS owners will be able to enjoy Star Wars: Squadrons on the PC with their hands-on throttle and stick (HOTAS, baby). If you want the ultimate Star Wars: Squadrons experience, it'll be on the PC with full flight stick controller support that should seriously teleport you into the world.

The news was confirmed by Star Wars: Squadrons creative director Ian Frazier, who said on Twitter: "Yes, we fully support joystick on PC, including full HOTAS rigs with a throttle". Frazier said that he had to double check that, adding that "Well hey, double checked and apparently I AM allowed to tell you that without being tackled by PR!"

EA hasn't provided a list of support controllers and HOTAS rigs, but we should expect more details on that in the coming weeks and especially in the next 48 hours of so where EA will be hosting EA Play Live 2020 on June 18 -- where we should hear more on Star Wars: Squadrons.

Star Wars: Squadrons launches on October 2 for the PC, Xbox One, and PS4 -- with the PC and PS4 versions boasting VR support.

Buy at Amazon

Thrustmaster T.16000M FCS HOTAS Controller,Black (2960778)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$121.27
$115.21$121.27$138.54
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/17/2020 at 1:23 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.