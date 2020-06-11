Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Witcher Season 2 to begin filming sooner than expected

The second season of the famous Witcher TV show could begin filming sooner than expected

Jak Connor | Jun 11, 2020 at 2:01 am CDT (1 min, 2 secs time to read)

Back in March, a leaked email revealed that the production of the second season of The Witcher was delayed due to the coronavirus.

Now, according to a report from Deadline, production of the second season of The Witcher could begin "in the coming weeks". Deadline says that the production studio Arborfield Studios is planning on reopening, as it closed its doors for work after Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju tested positive for coronavirus.

Bob Terry of Arborfield Studios has said to Deadline that there are currently meetings being organized to come up with safety procedures for the reopening. The filming of The Witcher Season 1 was located in Budapest, but season 2 has been relocated to the UK. Unfortunately, there has not been a date put in place for when the filming of The Witcher season will actually start, but we do have a vague release date of 2021.

NEWS SOURCES:gamespot.com, britishfilmcommission.org.uk
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

