CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D CPUs rumored to be imminent, arriving March 12

According to what are apparently leaked presentation slides from AMD over in China, these 3D V-Cache processors are hitting the shelves next week.

Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's Ryzen 9950X3D and 9900X3D CPUs are expected to launch on March 12, according to what are purportedly leaked presentation slides from AMD in China. Fresh buzz from the grapevine on pricing also roughly backs up the previously rumored pricing of $699 and $599 respectively.

AMD's next 3D V-Cache Zen 5 processors, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D, are purportedly set to arrive on March 12.

VideoCardz provided the scoop with this one, and apparently the info comes directly from AMD over in China.

The tech site has published some presentation slides for these top-end Ryzen 9 X3D models which carry the March 12 launch date, but we can't know for sure if this material is genuine (though it looks authentic enough).

So, don't take this info for granted, by any means, but it looks like the Ryzen 9950X3D and 9900X3D are almost with us. Indeed, if the date is correct, these chips are set to debut within a week, and the key question remains pricing.

As VideoCardz points out, the price tag for the Ryzen 9950X3D has previously been rumored to be $699 and the Ryzen 9900X3D is expected to weigh in at $599.

Those price points were previously aired by Newegg, and clearly require heavy seasoning, though they are backed up by fresh pricing clues spotted at JD.com for these Ryzen CPUs in China.

As highlighted by HXL on X - see the post at the top of this article - these prices in RMB roughly correspond to the Newegg leak.

It is, of course, a sure bet that the Ryzen 9 3D V-Cache models won't be remotely affordable at launch, especially seeing as AMD hiked the price of the 9800X3D a bit compared to its predecessor.

Read more: Microsoft warns some Windows 11 users they should downgrade to Windows 10 'immediately'

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, amd.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

