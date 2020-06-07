Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,621 Reviews & Articles | 61,123 News Posts

LG's new 38WN95C-W launched: 38-inch 3840 x 1600 @ 170Hz for $1599

LG's new UltraWide monitor: 3840 x 1600 @ 170Hz, G-SYNC, HDR, and so much more for $1599

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 7, 2020 at 7:17 pm CDT (0 mins, 54 secs time to read)

LG unveiled its new 38WN95C-W monitor earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, but now it is releasing it in particular markets. Check it out:

The new LG 38WN95C-W is a curved UltraWide gaming monitor with a native resolution of 3840 x 1600, and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. If you disable Variable Refresh Rate (or VRR) then you can crank the refresh from 144Hz up to an even smoother 170Hz.

LG is using a slick Nano IPS display on its new 38WN95C-W, with a 1ms response time so gamers will find a super-snappy home for their all-night gaming sessions. There's 95% coverage of the P3 color space, 98% of the DCI-P3 color space, VESA DisplayHDR 600, and more.

View 2 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
LG's new 38WN95C-W launched: 38-inch 3840 x 1600 @ 170Hz for $1599 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
LG's new 38WN95C-W launched: 38-inch 3840 x 1600 @ 170Hz for $1599 03 | TweakTown.com
LG's new 38WN95C-W launched: 38-inch 3840 x 1600 @ 170Hz for $1599 02 | TweakTown.com
LG's new 38WN95C-W launched: 38-inch 3840 x 1600 @ 170Hz for $1599 03 | TweakTown.com

You will get 2 x HDMI ports, 1 x DisplayPort, 2 x USB ports, and a Thunderbolt 3 port for connectivity on LG's new 38WN95C-W monitor.

As for the price, we're looking at $1599 -- keep an eye out in your local market for the LG 38WN95C-W when it drops in the coming weeks.

Buy at Amazon

LG 34WN80C-B 34 inch 21:9 Curved UltraWide WQHD IPS Monitor (34WN80C-B)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$506.32
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/7/2020 at 7:17 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.