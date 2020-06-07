LG's new 38WN95C-W launched: 38-inch 3840 x 1600 @ 170Hz for $1599

LG's new UltraWide monitor: 3840 x 1600 @ 170Hz, G-SYNC, HDR, and so much more for $1599

LG unveiled its new 38WN95C-W monitor earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, but now it is releasing it in particular markets. Check it out:

The new LG 38WN95C-W is a curved UltraWide gaming monitor with a native resolution of 3840 x 1600, and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. If you disable Variable Refresh Rate (or VRR) then you can crank the refresh from 144Hz up to an even smoother 170Hz.

LG is using a slick Nano IPS display on its new 38WN95C-W, with a 1ms response time so gamers will find a super-snappy home for their all-night gaming sessions. There's 95% coverage of the P3 color space, 98% of the DCI-P3 color space, VESA DisplayHDR 600, and more.

You will get 2 x HDMI ports, 1 x DisplayPort, 2 x USB ports, and a Thunderbolt 3 port for connectivity on LG's new 38WN95C-W monitor.

As for the price, we're looking at $1599 -- keep an eye out in your local market for the LG 38WN95C-W when it drops in the coming weeks.