LG unveils the world's first 6K monitor for professionals and creators

TL;DR: LG's UltraFine evo 6K (32U990A) is the first 6K professional monitor, featuring 6144 x 3456 resolution, Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, and exceptional color accuracy with 98% DCI-P3 and 99.5% Adobe RGB coverage. Designed for video editors and creators, it offers premium performance and future-proof speed for demanding workflows.

LG has announced a new world's first for displays, with the UltraFine evo 6K (model 32U990A) being the first monitor with a 6K resolution for professionals and creators. It supports Thunderbolt 5 connectivity and is described as a "premium, ultra-high-resolution monitor" that will ship in late October with a price tag of $1,999.99 USD.

In addition to Thunderbolt 5, the LG UltraFine 32U990A 31.5" 6K HDR Monitor also includes support for HDMI and DisplayPort with a resolution of 6144 x 3456 pixels, a 60 Hz refresh rate, and a 5 ms GtG Response Time. LG notes that this display is designed for professionals in the video editing and graphic design fields, featuring an impressive 224 PPI.

Naturally, as a display for professionals in the video and digital image space, color accuracy is also impressive, covering 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color space and 99.5 percent of Adobe RGB. It's also DisplayHDR 600-certified for those working with video, with LG noting that it offers "consistent brightness" to match the true color output.

As for what 6K offers on top of the now standard 4K for professionals, LG notes that with two LG UltraFine 32U990A displays (with built-in KVM switching), you've got almost five times the screen real estate of a single 4K monitor.

Outside of the display specs, the Thunderbolt 5 connectivity (which sports a fast 120Gbps unidirectional data transfer) also serves as a high-speed hub for external storage (SSDs), external graphics cards, and other devices. This is enough speed to handle real-time 4K rendering and working with 8K video files.

"With many video editors now managing high-volume, multi-project workflows, the need for ultra-high-resolution displays with precise color and fast connectivity has never been greater," said YS Lee, head of the IT Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. "A future-proof display of uncompromising quality, the new UltraFine evo 6K more than meets this need, helping professional creators work faster, smarter, and deliver their best results."