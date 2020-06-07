Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
EA Play showcase delayed a week to June 18

EA's big E3-level game showcase has been delayed a week in wake of protests and riots in the United States

Derek Strickland | Jun 7, 2020 at 1:34 pm CDT (2 mins, 10 secs time to read)

The United States is still rife with protests, clashing, and civil unrest, so major publishers like EA have delayed their biggest gaming events to not detract from current events.

Like Sony and practically the rest of the games industry, EA has delayed their upcoming game reveal event to make way for protesters. EA has pushed back its EA Play 2020 event to June 18 at 7PM EST, and it's something you should definitely bookmark. This show could be EA's biggest yet.

"With the important conversations taking place and important voices being heard around the world right now, we're moving our time to come together in play," the company said on Twitter.

Right now EA is working on a ton of new projects. The publisher plans to ship 8 AAA games from 2020-2021 and some big titles will be included in this lineup, including a Mass Effect trilogy remaster.

The next-gen pipeline is likewise as exciting. EA Play 2020 should highlight a bunch of these projects, including EA Motive's new Star Wars game, Dragon Age 4, and possibly a teaser for Battlefield 6, which could end up being a major next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X exclusive.

Here's a list of what EA's working on right now:

  • New EA Motive Star Wars game
  • New IP from L.A. DICE studio led by Vince Zampella
  • Jedi: Fallen Order 2
  • Dragon Age 4
  • Battlefield 6
  • FIFA 21
  • Madden 21
  • Anthem 2.0 reboot
  • Mass Effect remaster trilogy

EA Play 2020 will now go live on June 18 at 7PM EST.

Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

