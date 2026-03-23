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Battlefield Hardline will be delisted and taken offline on consoles in May, will remain indefinitely on PC

Electronic Arts will delist the console version of Battlefield Hardline on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in May and take multiplayer offline in June.

Battlefield Hardline will be delisted and taken offline on consoles in May, will remain indefinitely on PC
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Senior Gaming Editor
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TL;DR: EA will remove Battlefield Hardline from PS4 and Xbox One digital stores in May, ending multiplayer servers on those consoles in June. The game remains available and playable on PC, where it is still sold at a premium price, including costly microtransaction bundles and EA Play access.

EA is delisting its cops-and-robbers Battlefield game on consoles starting in May, but the game will still be sold and remain playable on PC.

Battlefield Hardline will be delisted and taken offline on consoles in May, will remain indefinitely on PC 2
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Battlefield Hardline will be sunset starting in May, EA has announced on its support forums. Starting in late May, Hardline will no longer be purchasable on PS4 and Xbox One, and a month after that, the multiplayer servers will also be taken offline.

Interestingly enough, Hardline is still being sold for a more premium price on Steam despite being an 11-year-old Battlefield title. The ultimate edition is being sold for $40 without an option for the cheaper standard edition, and EA is even still selling a $50 microtransaction bundle that effectively unlocks all multiplayer progression items at once. That shortcut bundle is actually more expensive than the game itself. Or gamers could also just get a month of EA Play for $5.99 to access the game, too.

At launch, Battlefield Hardline attracted criticism for its smaller-scale focus as well as having less overall content than previous games in the series, seeming to trade some of the series' well-known substance for a more stylish theme based on media like Payday and Point Break.

Check below for the announcement from EA support:

On Friday, May 22nd, Battlefield Hardline on Xbox One and PlayStation®4 will be removed from digital storefronts, and you will no longer be able to purchase it and all extra related content, such as DLC.

Online services on these platforms will end on Monday, June 22nd. While Hardline will no longer support online functionality on Xbox One and PlayStation®4, players who own the game will still be able to play the single-player component.

Please note: Today's update does not impact PC. Battlefield Hardline on PC will remain available, including online services.

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News Source:forums.ea.com

Senior Gaming Editor

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Derek joined TweakTown in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

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