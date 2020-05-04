Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
EA Play 2020 could be EA's biggest show yet

EA should bring some tantalizing surprises to its new all-digital EA Play event this June

Derek Strickland | May 4, 2020 at 06:32 pm CDT (2 mins, 37 secs time to read)

E3 2020 might be dead, but the annual EA Play show is continuing as a digital-based stream, and you should be excited.

Today EA confirmed its EA Play event will go live on June 11, 2020. This show could be a pretty big deal for Electronic Arts. The company is working on a number of high-profile games right now, all of which could be enhanced for next-gen consoles. EA plans to ship 8 major AAA games between 2020 and 2021: four sports games, and four "other titles that draw from the breadth of our IP."

Many of these tantalizing projects are a ways off (Battlefield 6, for example, won't be ready until 2021), but we could see some teasers, announcements, and/or gameplay. Dragon Age 4 was shown off at The Game Awards 2018 so it's high time for some fresh info.

We should also get developer discussions on how these games will push next-gen hardware to its limits, including the Zen 2 CPU, Navi 2X GPU, ultra-fast SSDs, and new APIs and custom built-in software stacks.

Here's a quick breakdown of what EA's working on with links to explain why you should be excited about the projects:

Also remember EA will be part of the newly announced Summer Game Fest, a four month-long gaming extravaganza from May to August 2020. Expect EA to save its biggest reveals for its own showcase, though.

Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

