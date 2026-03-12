KIOXIA brings its flash memory, SSD, and AI innovations to NVIDIA GTC 2026

TL;DR: KIOXIA will showcase advanced memory and SSD storage solutions at NVIDIA GTC 2026, highlighting AiSAQ technology that shifts AI vector search from DRAM to SSDs. Their NVMe SSDs, including the high-capacity LC9 Series, support scalable, efficient AI infrastructures with exceptional performance and reliability.

NVIDIA GTC 2026, the company's long-running AI conference, kicks off next week in San Jose, and KIOXIA will be there, showcasing its cutting-edge memory and SSD storage solutions built to meet the demands of AI workloads head-on. GTC is all about bringing the AI industry together, from researchers to developers and businesses, with KIOXIA's focus centered on how its flash storage can play a critical role in empowering scalable and efficient AI infrastructures.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

KIOXIA's booth will feature a wide range of demonstrations, including the company's groundbreaking AiSAQ (All-in-Storage ANNS with Product Quantization) technology. With the large volumes of data required for modern generative AI systems, this open-source solution offloads large-scale AI vector search from increasingly expensive DRAM to SSD storage - like KIOXIA's CM9 Series Enterprise NVMe SSDs.

This plays into KIOXIA's "Redefining Vector DB Management: Uniting Massive Scalability with GPU-Accelerated Indexing" theater session on Wednesday, March 18, presented by Rory Bolt, a senior fellow and principal architect at the company.

Read more: KIOXIA brings its latest SSD innovations and cutting-edge AI solutions to NVIDIA GTC 2025

And when it comes to scalable storage, KIOXIA will also showcase its impressive LC9 Series Enterprise NVMe SSDs, featuring the latest BiCS FLASH 3D technology and delivering high-capacity QLC storage up to 245.76 TB per drive. KIOXIA's entire NVMe SSD offerings will be on hand at NVIDIA GTC 2026, alongside an SSD emulator capable of delivering over 100 million IOPS for the most demanding environments.

"GTC is the perfect venue to showcase how high-performance storage enables the next generation of AI applications," said Neville Ichhaporia, senior vice president and general manager of the SSD business unit, KIOXIA America, Inc. "From accelerating AI-driven insights to improving infrastructure efficiency, our flash-based solutions help organizations translate data into actionable results with speed and reliability."