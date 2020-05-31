AMD's new Ryzen 9 3900XT processor appears on French retailer website

We are getting closer and closer to the reveal and launch of AMD's upcoming Matisse Refresh CPUs, with the new Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT chips listed on a French retailers website.

Materiel.net has listed AMD's not-yet-announced Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT processors with some basic specs to share. The site lists the Ryzen 9 3900XT as a 12-core CPU, the Ryzen 7 3800XT as an 8-core CPU, and the Ryzen 5 3600XT as a 6-core chip.

There's nothing new here, but rather one of the largest French retailers is now listing CPUs that don't yet exist, but have had plenty of rumors and details leaking about them in the last few weeks.

