AMD's new Ryzen 9 3900XT processor appears on French retailer website

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT smile for French retailer

Anthony Garreffa | May 31, 2020 at 10:20 pm CDT (1 min, 33 secs time to read)

We are getting closer and closer to the reveal and launch of AMD's upcoming Matisse Refresh CPUs, with the new Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT chips listed on a French retailers website.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 3900XT processor appears on French retailer website 02 | TweakTown.com
AMD's new Ryzen 9 3900XT processor appears on French retailer website 03 | TweakTown.com
Materiel.net has listed AMD's not-yet-announced Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT processors with some basic specs to share. The site lists the Ryzen 9 3900XT as a 12-core CPU, the Ryzen 7 3800XT as an 8-core CPU, and the Ryzen 5 3600XT as a 6-core chip.

There's nothing new here, but rather one of the largest French retailers is now listing CPUs that don't yet exist, but have had plenty of rumors and details leaking about them in the last few weeks.

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

