AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition could cost close to $1,000 based on early retail listings

TL;DR: Early UK and Canadian listings suggest a price near $1,000 for AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition, well above the Ryzen 9 9950X3D, ahead of its April 22 launch. The chip features dual 3D V-Cache chiplets, 16 cores, 32 threads, 208 MB of cache, and a 200W TDP.

AMD recently revealed its latest entry in the Ryzen 9000 lineup, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition, the world's first CPU with a dual 3D V-Cache design. While the Red Team shared detailed specifications, including core count, total cache, TDP, and an April 22 launch window, it did not reveal pricing. Now, with only a few weeks left until launch, early retail listings have started to surface, giving us our first glimpse at possible pricing.

The listings, spotted by Wccftech via @momomo_us, appeared on multiple UK and Canadian retailers showing the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition listed at $958 and $1,196, respectively.

Popular Canadian retailer PC-Canada.com listed the 9950X3D2 Dual Edition at CAD $1,373, which translates to around US$984. That puts it almost $300 above the launch price of its single-V-Cache sibling, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D ($699 at launch). Another Canadian store, ShopRBC, listed the new CPU at CAD $1,375, which comes to around US$986.

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The Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition also appeared on UK retailer GamingKit.co.uk, although the listing has since been removed. It showed two different price tags on the same page, with one listing at £905.82 (around US$1,196) and another at £725.40 (around US$954). In all cases, the CPU is not yet available for purchase due to an embargo.

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With the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition, AMD has no direct competitor in the market, making it anyone's guess where the final price lands. The Ryzen 9 9950X3D launched at $699, so a reasonable guess would put the Dual Edition at no less than $799, with the potential to go considerably higher.

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition is the first chip to feature dual X3D chiplets, building on AMD's X3D (3D V-Cache) technology, one of the company's most successful engines, which has propelled it to the top of the gaming processor market. AMD is marketing it as a premium chip with a noticeable jump in both gaming and productivity performance. Beyond its dual-chiplet design, the processor offers a massive 208MB cache pool distributed across two CCDs, a 16-core, 32-thread configuration, a base clock of 4.3GHz, and a boost clock of 5.6GHz. The chip also carries a 200W TDP rating, at least 30W higher than any other CPU in AMD's Ryzen 9000 lineup.

That said, this is the first wave of retail listings ahead of the April 22 launch, with more likely to follow as the date nears.