CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D, 9900X3D processors expected to launch by the end of March

AMD's new flagship Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors are expected to launch by the end of March, joining the Ryzen 7 9800X3D.

AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D, 9900X3D processors expected to launch by the end of March
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors are expected to launch by the end of March 2025, alongside RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 graphics cards. The 9950X3D will have 16 cores, 32 threads, and 144MB cache, while the 9900X3D will have 12 cores, 24 threads, and 140MB cache.

AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D processors are rumored to drop by the end of March 2025, after previous rumors had the new X3D chips pegged for a late January launch... as that time has come and passed, and the new X3D chips aren't here.

AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D, 9900X3D processors expected to launch by the end of March 65
2

In a new report from French outlet Cowcotland, the site reports from their sources that AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors will be launching by the end of March. Not only that, but it seems AMD will be lining up the launch of its new X3D processors with its new RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 graphics cards.

Cowcotland reported: "Regarding pricing, we have no information. However, our sources indicate that AMD's two new X3D models are expected to arrive by the end of March, around the same time as the new Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT".

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9 9950X3D will feature 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power with 144MB of cache in total (L2 + L3 + 3D V-Cache). The Ryzen 9 9900X3D will pack 12 cores and 24 threads of CPU power with 140MB of cache in total. In comparison, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D features 8 cores and 16 threads with 104MB of cache in total.

NEWS SOURCES:cowcotland.com, videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

