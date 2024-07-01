AMD Ryzen 9000 Zen 5 listings point to big price decrease compared to Zen 4

Price listings for AMD's Ryzen 9000 series have appeared in a retailer, indicating the highly anticipated Zen 5 processors will be cheaper than Zen 4.

A retailer has seemingly leaked the prices for AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9000 series scheduled to launch later this month, and it appears the latest generation of Ryzen processors will be cheaper than its predecessors.

The retailer listed several SKUs of the Ryzen 9000 series, with the listing appearing on the Slovenian website Funtech. It should be noted these prices aren't the official MSRPs for AMD's upcoming line of processors, but should instead be viewed as an approximation. According to the listings, the Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X was listed at €659.90 ($708 USD), but its "regular price" is €824.88 ($886).

Notably, the flagship CPU from the red team, the 9950X, appears to be priced around its Zen 4 counterpart, the 7950X3D, which was priced at $699. The Ryzen 9 9900X was priced €499.90 ($537), which is very low compared to its Zen 4 counterpart - the Ryzen 7 7900X's €669 ($716.16). Another cheaper 9000-series processor is the Ryzen 7 9700X €399.90 ($429), which is cheaper than the Ryzen 7 7700X at launch with its €479 ($512) price tag.

Last in the stack of CPUs is the Ryzen 5 9600X, which was listed at €309.90 ($332), compared to the Ryzen 5 7600X, which launched at a price of $384. As previously stated, AMD hasn't officially announced the prices for its 9000-series processors, so these figures shouldn't be taken as prices written in stone.

