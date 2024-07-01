AMD Ryzen 9000 Zen 5 listings point to big price decrease compared to Zen 4

Price listings for AMD's Ryzen 9000 series have appeared in a retailer, indicating the highly anticipated Zen 5 processors will be cheaper than Zen 4.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

A retailer has seemingly leaked the prices for AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9000 series scheduled to launch later this month, and it appears the latest generation of Ryzen processors will be cheaper than its predecessors.

AMD Ryzen 9000 Zen 5 listings point to big price decrease compared to Zen 4 5146561
Open Gallery 2

The retailer listed several SKUs of the Ryzen 9000 series, with the listing appearing on the Slovenian website Funtech. It should be noted these prices aren't the official MSRPs for AMD's upcoming line of processors, but should instead be viewed as an approximation. According to the listings, the Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X was listed at €659.90 ($708 USD), but its "regular price" is €824.88 ($886).

Notably, the flagship CPU from the red team, the 9950X, appears to be priced around its Zen 4 counterpart, the 7950X3D, which was priced at $699. The Ryzen 9 9900X was priced €499.90 ($537), which is very low compared to its Zen 4 counterpart - the Ryzen 7 7900X's €669 ($716.16). Another cheaper 9000-series processor is the Ryzen 7 9700X €399.90 ($429), which is cheaper than the Ryzen 7 7700X at launch with its €479 ($512) price tag.

Last in the stack of CPUs is the Ryzen 5 9600X, which was listed at €309.90 ($332), compared to the Ryzen 5 7600X, which launched at a price of $384. As previously stated, AMD hasn't officially announced the prices for its 9000-series processors, so these figures shouldn't be taken as prices written in stone.

Read more: Elden Ring Seamless Co-Op now supported for Shadow of the Erdtree

Read more: Rocket escapes launch pad, soars through the skies and explodes after crashing

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/1/2024 at 10:55 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techspot.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags