HGST 8TB Ultrastar He10 SATA HDD is on sale

Typically when we talk about B&H and the discounts it gives out on products, it's usually a notebook that's on sale. B&H has a wide range of products, including computer hardware. Currently, it's offering a significant discount on the HGST 8TB Ultrastar He10 SATA HDD is a 3.5-inch internal NAS storage device.

The normal price for the hard drive is $229.99. It's on sale for the next 13 hours as of writing for $179.99, making a 22% discount. That is a significant amount of storage space for such a low price. The drive uses the SATA III 6 Gb/s interface and has a 256MB cache.

HGST designed the 8TB Ultrastar He10 SATA HDD for capacity density and power efficiency. It's ideal for high-density data centers and centralized surveillance, cloud, or hyperscale storage applications. The drive was intended for 24/7 availability without sacrificing reliability with a mean time between failure of 2.5 million hours.

The drive has an annualized failure rate of 0.35%. Power consumption is 5 W when idle and goes up to 6.8 W when active. Other features include a dual-stage micro-actuator for more accurate head placement improving data integrity. It also incorporates Instant Secure Erase and Self-Encryption Drive options for increased data security and more efficient drive redeployment.

To allow the drive to perform in high-vibration environments, such as multi-drive arrays, the HGST 8TB Ultrastar He10 SATA HDD features Rotational Vibration Safeguard. That tech anticipates vibration disturbances before they occur, allowing the drive to compensate for reducing errors and ensure data integrity. The 256MB cache on the drive is non-volatile and helps improve reliability and data integrity during unexpected power loss along with improving random write performance.