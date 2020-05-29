Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,613 Reviews & Articles | 60,980 News Posts

HGST 8TB Ultrastar He10 SATA HDD is on sale

The 22% HGST 8TB Ultrastar He10 SATA HD deal ends today, grab one while you can!

Shane McGlaun | May 29, 2020 at 11:01 am CDT (1 min, 31 secs time to read)

Typically when we talk about B&H and the discounts it gives out on products, it's usually a notebook that's on sale. B&H has a wide range of products, including computer hardware. Currently, it's offering a significant discount on the HGST 8TB Ultrastar He10 SATA HDD is a 3.5-inch internal NAS storage device.

HGST 8TB Ultrastar He10 SATA HDD is on sale 01 | TweakTown.com

The normal price for the hard drive is $229.99. It's on sale for the next 13 hours as of writing for $179.99, making a 22% discount. That is a significant amount of storage space for such a low price. The drive uses the SATA III 6 Gb/s interface and has a 256MB cache.

HGST designed the 8TB Ultrastar He10 SATA HDD for capacity density and power efficiency. It's ideal for high-density data centers and centralized surveillance, cloud, or hyperscale storage applications. The drive was intended for 24/7 availability without sacrificing reliability with a mean time between failure of 2.5 million hours.

The drive has an annualized failure rate of 0.35%. Power consumption is 5 W when idle and goes up to 6.8 W when active. Other features include a dual-stage micro-actuator for more accurate head placement improving data integrity. It also incorporates Instant Secure Erase and Self-Encryption Drive options for increased data security and more efficient drive redeployment.

To allow the drive to perform in high-vibration environments, such as multi-drive arrays, the HGST 8TB Ultrastar He10 SATA HDD features Rotational Vibration Safeguard. That tech anticipates vibration disturbances before they occur, allowing the drive to compensate for reducing errors and ensure data integrity. The 256MB cache on the drive is non-volatile and helps improve reliability and data integrity during unexpected power loss along with improving random write performance.

Buy at Amazon

HGST 8TB Ultrastar He10 (0F27613)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$590.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/29/2020 at 10:28 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bhphotovideo.com
Shane McGlaun

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Shane McGlaun

Shane is a long time technology writer who has been writing full time for over a decade. Shane will cover all sorts of news for TweakTown including tech and other topics. When not writing about all things geeky, he can be found at the track teaching noobs how to race cars.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.