Mid-2019 Apple MacBook Air with Retina Display is $170 off

The only downside to this deal is that the Air has the butterfly keyboard that's trouble-prone

Apple fans looking for a deal on a base model mid-2019 Apple MacBook Air with Retina Display should check this out. Usually, this laptop sells for $1099, but B&H has a sale going right now that knocks $170 off the price of that machine. With the discount, the MacBook Air costs $929.

That may not sound like a monster discount, but Apple notebooks are rarely discounted at all. The machine in question has 128 GB of storage. It has a 1.6 GHz eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 13.3-inch Retina IPS display.

Native resolution for the Retina display is 2560 x 1600, and graphics are handled by Intel UHD Graphics 617. Only the Silver version is available at the $929 sale price. The Space Gray version is selling for the standard $1099 price tag while the, with 256 GB of storage is available for $1199.99.

Right now, the only way to get 256 GB of storage is stopped for the gold version of the MacBook Air. Buyers also get a free year of Apple TV+. Other features of the laptop include Touch ID, and Apple T2 Security Chip, and the butterfly keyboard. That keyboard was a problem for some users. The laptop also has a Force Touch trackpad and Thunderbolt 3 ports. The sound system is comprised of a pair of stereo speakers, and the front-facing HD camera supports FaceTime. The aluminum chassis of the machine is also 100% recycled aluminum. There is no indication of how long the sale will last, so anyone wanting to take advantage of the $170 discount should act quickly. this sin;t as good a deal as we saw on the entry-level current gen Air last month.