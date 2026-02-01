Here's the most reliable PC hardware covering CPUs, GPUs, Motherboards, and more

Puget Systems, a company that builds and tests PC systems, has put together its list of the most reliable PC hardware and components for 2025.

Puget Systems, which has a strict testing process for components and RMA reviews for the systems it builds, has prepared its annual report on the most reliable PC hardware of 2025. Although it doesn't cover the entire brand landscape, it's still a great indicator of performance and reliability across the components that make up a modern desktop PC: CPU, GPU, motherboard, RAM, storage, and power supply.

Looking at the desktop CPU space, both AMD Ryzen 9000 Series and Intel Core Ultra processors have an almost identical failure rate: 2.52% for AMD and 2.49% for Intel. Although AMD edges out Intel here, the company notes that it's too close for there to be a "statistically significant difference."

When drilling down to specific models, the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K takes the crown as the most reliable processor, with a failure rate of only 0.77%. This is followed by AMD's Ryzen 9000 X3D Series processors, which have a failure rate of just 1.51%.

Among GPUs, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series Founders Edition cards took the "most reliable" spot, with a failure rate of only 0.25%. NVIDIA's Founders Edition cards are among the most sought-after models, and among partner cards, Puget Systems lists ASUS and PNY GeForce RTX 50 Series cards as the second- and third-most reliable, with 0.40% and 0.45% failure rates, respectively.

However, the company notes that ASUS GeForce RTX 50 Series cards accounted for only a small portion of its overall sales.

Moving on to Motherboards, there are two that have been crowned the most reliable: the GIGABYTE B860M AORUS ELITE WIFI6E ICE and the ASUS TUF B850M-PLUS WIFI. Puget Systems notes that it had only a single failure with ASUS's TUF board, and the TUF brand also ranked among last year's most reliable hardware.

As for Memory (RAM), Kingston took the top spot with a 0.19% failure rate, followed by Micron at 0.27%. However, with Micron canceling its Crucial lineup and exiting the consumer memory space, this might be the last time it appears on this list. As for the most reliable desktop memory kit, that honor goes to Kingston ValueRAM DDR5-5600 32GB (KVR56U46BD8-32).

When it comes to Storage, there are two "most reliable" winners: the Samsung 870 QVO 8TB 3.5-inch SATA SSD and Kingston KC3000 M.2 SSDs. Apparently, Samsung's SATA SSD had zero failures in 2025, which is impressive. Puget Systems adds that this drive has been its "go-to high-capacity SATA solid-state drive for many years." The Kingston SSDs, with their low 0.22% failure rate, also impressed the company with their reliability.

Finally, we get to Power Supplies (PSUs); however, the company primarily uses Super Flower's LEADEX line in its desktop and workstation systems due to its low 0.47% failure rate. However, for SFX or small-form-factor PSUs, the company found Corsair's SF1000 Platinum 1000W SFX PSU to be super impressive, with no failures reported so far.