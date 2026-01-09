Minisforum's new N5 MAX NAS stores 40TB of SSDs + 150TB of HDDs, powered by AMD Strix Halo APU

Minisforum showed off its new N5 MAX NAS at CES 2026, where we got some hands-on time with the new AMD Strix Halo APU-powered NAS. Check it out:
The new Minisforum N5 MAX takes up to 5 x M.2 SSDs and 5 x HDDs for a total of 40TB of SSD storage (5 x 8TB drives) and up to 150TB of HDD storage (5 x 30TB drives) for a grand total of 190TB of storage. It's powered by up to the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU, giving you 16 cores and 32 threads of power.
Not only do you have the 16C/32T of Zen 5 CPU power, but up to 128GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory. The M.2 SSD slots are split between 1 x M.2 2280 (PCIe 4.0 x4), 1 x M.2 2230/2280 (PCIe 4.0 x1), and 3 x M.2 2280 (PCIe 4.0 x1). The other 5 slots can take 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch HDDs up to 30TB a drive.
On the I/O side of things, starting on the front the Minisforum N5 MAX NAS features 1 x USB4 (Alt DP 2.0) port, and 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 port. On the rear, you've got 1 x USB4, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x OCulink, 1 x 10GbE LAN, 1 x 5GbE LAN, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, and finally, 1 x USB 2.0 port.
Minisforum is using a built-in 250W power supply for its N5 MAX, versus using a power brick for some of its other NAS systems.
Another impressive thing that Minisforum has with its N5 MAX is that the company has created its own operating system (OS) for its NAS systems. This makes using a Minisforum NAS even easier, something I'd love to get my hands on -- a Strix Halo APU-powered beast of a NAS.