Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,613 Reviews & Articles | 60,982 News Posts

Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition laptop has Quadro RTX 5000 graphics

The standard notebook includes a 10th generation Core i7 processor and NVIDIA Quadro RTX graphics

Shane McGlaun | May 29, 2020 at 1:02 pm CDT (1 min, 36 secs time to read)

Razer has unveiled the all-new Blade 15 Studio Edition laptop. The notebook is a mobile-workstation designed to meet the needs of content creators ranging from audio engineers to VFX artists. The computer is equipped with the latest eight-core 10th generation Intel processors. The GPU is an NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 powering a custom calibrated 4K OLED touch display.

Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition laptop has Quadro RTX 5000 graphics 01 | TweakTown.com

The specific processor under the hood is the Intel Core i7-10875H that runs at up to 5.1 GHz using Intel Thermal Velocity Boost technology. The Quadro RTX 5000 GPU has 16GB of GDDR6 memory for multi-app creative workflows and 48 RT cores for improved real-time ray tracing performance.

"If I was to ask myself a few years ago, if I could pull off a high concept CG animated project like Battlesuit on a laptop remotely - I would probably think I was insane," said Hasraf 'HaZ' Dulull, Director and Producer of Battlesuit. "Today, tools like Unreal Engine powered by NVIDIA GPU rendering on a Blade laptop are empowering filmmakers like myself to push the boundaries of sci-fi storytelling without restrictions, thus enabling me to realize my vision regardless of how wild my imagination is".

Razer ships the machine with 32GB of RAM that can be updated to 64GB. The machine charges via a USB-C port and has a built-in SD card reader. The 4K OLED display supports 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and has a 1ms response time. Power comes from an 80Wh battery, and the machine runs on Windows 10 Pro. Storage is to a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD. The notebook is offered in Mercury white with black USB ports and starts at $4299.99. Razor is shipping the Blade 15 Studio Edition now. Not long ago Razer unveiled the Blade Pro 17 gaming notebook.

Buy at Amazon

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (RZ09-03289E21-R3U1)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$1599.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/29/2020 at 10:51 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:press.razer.com
Shane McGlaun

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Shane McGlaun

Shane is a long time technology writer who has been writing full time for over a decade. Shane will cover all sorts of news for TweakTown including tech and other topics. When not writing about all things geeky, he can be found at the track teaching noobs how to race cars.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.