Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,605 Reviews & Articles | 60,837 News Posts

Razer Blade Pro 17 notebook debuts aimed at gamers and developers

Razer offers up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU with pricing starting at $2599.99

Shane McGlaun | May 21, 2020 at 01:02 pm CDT (1 min, 38 secs time to read)

Razer has announced the launch of the new Blade Pro 17 laptop that is aimed at gamers, designers, and game developers. The notebook is available with a 4K 120 Hz display for creators that need high resolution and has a full HD 300 Hz option for gamers. Buyers can configure the machine with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU and the 10th generation Intel Core i7-10875H CPU.

Razer Blade Pro 17 notebook debuts aimed at gamers and developers 01 | TweakTown.com

The full HD display is 17.3-inches in size, covers 100% of the SRGB space, and is custom calibrated for color. It's coated with an anti-glare, matte finish. The 4K display option has a 120 Hz refresh rate, and it also covers 100% of the Adobe RGB space. The Core i7-10875H processor can operate at speeds of up to 5.1 GHz with Turbo Boost and has a 16 MB cache.

Razer Blade Pro 17 notebook debuts aimed at gamers and developers 02 | TweakTown.com

The high-end RTX 2080 Super GPU offers 8 GB of GDDR6 memory and has more ray tracing cores promising up to a 25% increase in performance over the original RTX GPUs. To keep the high-end hardware running cool inside the notebook, the Blade Pro 17 uses a unique vapor chamber cooler paired with a dual-fan system for active cooling. Razer promises that the cooling system delivers the cooling performance needed to keep the machine performing without generating uncomfortable amounts of heat or noise.

Connectivity options include an SD card reader, USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port, HDMI 2.0B port, 2.5 Gb Ethernet port, and Wi-Fi 6. The USB-C ports now support charging with a 20 V charger for emergencies. The machine also features an integrated webcam and an IR sensor supporting Windows Hello. Razer fits the notebook with a keyboard with an extended right shift key and half-height directional keys with per-key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting. The machine starts at $2599.99 with availability later this month. Last month, Razer unveiled its Blade 15 notebook.

Buy at Amazon

Razer Pro 17 (RZ09-03148E02-R3U1)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$3199.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/21/2020 at 11:59 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:press.razer.com
Shane McGlaun

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Shane McGlaun

Shane is a long time technology writer who has been writing full time for over a decade. Shane will cover all sorts of news for TweakTown including tech and other topics. When not writing about all things geeky, he can be found at the track teaching noobs how to race cars.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.