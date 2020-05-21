Razer Blade Pro 17 notebook debuts aimed at gamers and developers

Razer has announced the launch of the new Blade Pro 17 laptop that is aimed at gamers, designers, and game developers. The notebook is available with a 4K 120 Hz display for creators that need high resolution and has a full HD 300 Hz option for gamers. Buyers can configure the machine with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU and the 10th generation Intel Core i7-10875H CPU.

The full HD display is 17.3-inches in size, covers 100% of the SRGB space, and is custom calibrated for color. It's coated with an anti-glare, matte finish. The 4K display option has a 120 Hz refresh rate, and it also covers 100% of the Adobe RGB space. The Core i7-10875H processor can operate at speeds of up to 5.1 GHz with Turbo Boost and has a 16 MB cache.

The high-end RTX 2080 Super GPU offers 8 GB of GDDR6 memory and has more ray tracing cores promising up to a 25% increase in performance over the original RTX GPUs. To keep the high-end hardware running cool inside the notebook, the Blade Pro 17 uses a unique vapor chamber cooler paired with a dual-fan system for active cooling. Razer promises that the cooling system delivers the cooling performance needed to keep the machine performing without generating uncomfortable amounts of heat or noise.

Connectivity options include an SD card reader, USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port, HDMI 2.0B port, 2.5 Gb Ethernet port, and Wi-Fi 6. The USB-C ports now support charging with a 20 V charger for emergencies. The machine also features an integrated webcam and an IR sensor supporting Windows Hello. Razer fits the notebook with a keyboard with an extended right shift key and half-height directional keys with per-key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting. The machine starts at $2599.99 with availability later this month. Last month, Razer unveiled its Blade 15 notebook.