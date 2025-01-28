Razer Blade 16 with GeForce RTX 5090 will be hard to find because of AI

The new Razer Blade 16 with AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU and GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU is coming soon, but availability will be limited.

The new Razer Blade 16 for 2025 is an impressive gaming laptop. It's the thinnest Razer gaming laptop ever designed and comes equipped with a QHD+ 240Hz OLED display and up to GeForce RTX 5090 laptop graphics - with 24GB of GDDR7 memory. It's also the first Blade 16 from Razer to feature an AMD processor with up to the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 with 12 cores, 24 threads, and 50 TOPS of AI performance.

The new ultra-thin Razer Blade 16 laptop for 2025, image credit: Razer.

This is in addition to the impressive up to 1824 AI TOPS (FP4) performance of the GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU, which also features NVIDIA's latest MaxQ advancements for efficiency and battery life. You might think that the Razer Blade 16 would be a pretty awesome little unit for running Cyberpunk 2077 with Full Ray Tracing and DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation - and it certainly is.

That is if you can find one. According to Razer's co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan over on X, the availability of Razer Blade laptops in 2025 with GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs will be "very limited" due to the demand from the AI sector.

This was an issue in 2024, too, where AI developers and enthusiasts bought Razer Blade laptops "for local compute development." Min-Liang Tan notes that 2025 will be the same because Razer has already received "a ton of outreach" from AI developers wanting to buy the company's latest GeForce RTX 5090-powered Razer Blade laptops. Because of this, availability throughout 2025 will be "very limited."

Interestingly, this post from Min-Liang Tan follows the announcements from DeepSeek's groundbreaking AI advancements, which have caused shockwaves throughout the industry (trillions have been wiped off the market). With new efficient AI models built using a fraction of the hyperscale GPU hardware generally associated with AI, DeepSeek could see a shift to more local computing for AI in the coming year, reducing the reliance on cloud-based processing.

This sentiment is shared by Min-Liang Tan, who offered his take on DeepSeek, adding that the "demand for compute will still go up exponentially," which will lead to "a lot more AI use cases for local compute, especially in areas where ultra-low latency is required, and GPUs will be required in local clients/devices to meet these needs."

This, in turn, will make the new Razer Blade 16 gaming laptops even more highly sought after for AI. The fact that it's a laptop with a 0.59-inch profile makes it all the more impressive. It features vapor chamber cooling with a new thermal design that covers 57% of the motherboard surface area.