Henry Cavill in talks to continue as Superman for the DCEU

There's no Man of Steel 2 just yet, but Cavill could be Superman in Aquaman 2 or even in The Batman

Today is the day that HBO Max launches and today is the day news took a giant leap of a new rumor: Henry Cavill is set to return in the role of Superman in future DCEU movies.

The news is coming from exclusive sources of Deadline, who said that Cavill is in talks to return as Kal-El. Deadline writes: "While there is not a Man of Steel sequel in the works, we're hearing that Henry Cavill is in talks to reprise his role as Superman in the Warner Bros. DC Universe".

But what is more interesting is how Cavill will return as Superman, as there is no announcement of Man of Steel 2 yet -- a sequel to Man of Steel from 2013 which kicked off the DCEU and was directed by Zack Snyder's Justice League director, Zack Snyder. Snyder also directed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice released in 2016.

Deadline says "Cavill could come back in a couple of different ways, not a standalone film, but there are plans to put him back in the big red cape again sources with knowledge tell us".

We will see Cavill return to the role of Superman in Zack Snyder's Justice League, which was announced on May 20 during the Man of Steel Watch Party hosted by Zack Snyder himself. The director had Superman star Henry Cavill on, confirming that Zack Snyder's Justice League was indeed real -- and that it would be a HBO Max exclusive for 2021.

We could see Superman appear opposite Robert Pattinson in The Batman, which would be all kinds of awesome -- or he could join his good friend Jason Mamoa in Aquaman 2.

Better yet, Cavill has been spotted next to The Rock -- who will play Black Adam. All of these movies are to resume production once COVID-19 restrictions ease.

Cavill as Superman next to Pattinson's version of Batman in 'The Batman' set for 2021 would be more powerful than a locomotive. Sign. Me. Up.