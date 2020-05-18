Zack Snyder to host Man of Steel Watch Party on May 20, Q&A included

Zack Snyder recently held an awesome and very casual screening of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice on his personal Vero account, and now the director has announced a Man of Steel Watch Party. You can join the Man of Steel Watch Party (with a Q&A) right here.

Snyder will host the Man of Steel Watch Party on his personal Vero account on Wednesday, May 20 @ 8AM PDT, where he will provide some live commentary on the movie. He tweeted: "Many of us are struggling during this difficult time. Felt it could be cathartic to come together now for a Man of Steel Watch Party and celebrate the ultimate symbol of hope. Submit some questions, I'll answer a few after".

Man of Steel was an important moment for Warner Bros. as it started the DCEU, in its battle against Marvel and the MCU. Snyder had much more control alongside Dark Knight producer Christopher Nolan, with Man of Steel being the start of a 5-part story arc from the director. The second movie was Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and the third was Justice League.

During the production of Justice League, Snyder's daughter sadly took her own life and the director took time away to be with his family in those dark days. Warner Bros. came in and stomped all over his movie, wiping away virtually all of it -- and then getting The Avengers director Joss Whedon in to direct. Whedon re-shot basically the entire of Justice League, wiping Snyder's look and feel (and story arc, story line, and even characters right out of the movie).

Snyder was then not able to complete his 5-story arc, with the redemption of Superman in the future Justice League movies. Sigh. No, beyond sigh -- uncontrollable crying.

The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement has been behind Snyder the entire way, and I've been checking out virtually every single post, tweet, and video I can on Zack Snyder's Justice League. It seems like we're nearly there, and it would be a gigantic exclusive movie for HBO Max, which is WarnerMedia's new streaming service that launches on May 27. You can read all about HBO Max right here.

But it seems we could be headed into the light with Snyder and his Man of Steel Watch Party, because at the end of his Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice screening he pretty much eluded to his version of the movie, known by #ReleaseTheSnyderCut fans now (including myself) as 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'.